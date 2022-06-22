This Is The Best Food Festival In Ohio

Some states are specifically known for the food that they produce the most of. For example, Georgia is known for peach production and California takes pride in their avocado and grape supply. Attending a food festival and sampling different cuisines is a great way to get a feel for the local culture. Wether the festival centers around deserts, seafood, meat, locally grown produce, or a specific ethnicity; the food that is available will reveal something about which foods the area takes the most pride in. Also, who doesn't love free samples?

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best food festival in Ohio is the Asian Food Fest held in Cincinnati. The Asian Food Fest is as delicious as it sounds. The festival lasts two days and features dishes derived from various countries in Asia. The festival also includes live music to help celebrate the culture.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best food festival in Ohio:

"The US has a rich heritage of Asian communities, and this festival celebrates them and their culinary traditions. Food is the primary focus at the two-day May festival, with vendors cooking up dishes and delicacies from a variety of countries including India, Korea, Japan, Malaysia and Vietnam. It's also the place to learn about the heritage and culture of those countries with live music, family activities, talks and demonstrations."

