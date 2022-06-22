This Is The Best Irish Pub In California

A Long Beach bar is being credited as the best Irish pub in California.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best Irish pubs in every state, which included The Auld Dubliner as the top choice for California.

"Serving traditional plates of cured ham and cabbage, Guinness beef stew, and five-dollar pints during happy hour, this old-school spot will take you away from the sunny beach and straight to the old country," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best Irish pubs in every state: