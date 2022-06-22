This Is The Best Irish Pub In Massachusetts

A Boston bar is being credited as the best Irish pub in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best Irish pubs in every state, which included JJ Foley's Cafe as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"This was a tough call, because you can't throw a shillelagh in the Commonwealth without hitting a good Irish pub, but Foley's (the one in the South End) is a history rich location that's been pouring stout since 1909," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "With a standing room-only bar on one side, and a proper restaurant for dinner, you'll feel like family as you tuck into your curry chips."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best Irish pubs in every state: