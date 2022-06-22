Video Shows Plane Make Fiery Crash Landing At Miami Airport
By Jason Hall
June 22, 2022
Video captured a passenger jet making a crash-landing at Miami International Airport Tuesday (June 21), which caused a fire and multiple injuries, according to officials.
NBC News shared the video of Red Air flight 203 -- which departed from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic -- billowing black smoke immediately after landing on the Miami Airport runway.
The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue department confirmed 126 people were on board at the time of the crash, including three who experienced minor injuries.
"Fire crews have placed the fire under control and are mitigating fuel spillage," the department tweeted. "All souls on board have been assessed for injuries. A total of 3 patients have been transported to local area hospitals."
#MDFR is on scene of an aircraft fire at @iflyMIA. Fire crews have placed the fire under control and are mitigating fuel spillage. All souls on board have been assessed for injuries. A total of 3 patients have been transported to local area hospitals. pic.twitter.com/hMP68ncJ4s— Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 21, 2022
Miami International Airport officials said the fire was caused by the plane's front landing gear collapsing and the plane was quickly extinguished.
Cellphone video captured from inside the plane's cabin and obtained by NBC Miami showed passengers frantically evacuate the plane and rush down inflatable slides onto the tarmac.
#NEW: Video shared with @nbc6 by Red Air Flight 203 passenger as they escaped burning plane. Three people were injured.— Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelsonTV) June 22, 2022
Investigators say landing gear collapsed as plane landed at Miami International Airport. #Miami pic.twitter.com/LRHI3cGYdL
FlightAware, a flight tracking website, identified the plane as a twin-engine McDonnell Douglass MD-82 and reports the flight was delayed by 42 after taking off 36 minutes after its originally scheduled departure time, landing in Miami at around 5:38 p.m. on Tuesday, according to NBC News.
The Federal Aviation Administration shared a statement on its Newsroom Twitter account on Tuesday saying investigators were being sent to Miami "following today's gear collapse and runway excursion of an MD-82 jetliner at Miami International Airport" and that they were expected to be present on scene Wednesday (June 22).
NTSB is sending a team of investigators to Miami following today's gear collapse and runway excursion of an MD-82 jetliner at Miami International Airport. Investigators will arrive on scene tomorrow.— NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 21, 2022