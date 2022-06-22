Video Shows Plane Make Fiery Crash Landing At Miami Airport

Video captured a passenger jet making a crash-landing at Miami International Airport Tuesday (June 21), which caused a fire and multiple injuries, according to officials.

NBC News shared the video of Red Air flight 203 -- which departed from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic -- billowing black smoke immediately after landing on the Miami Airport runway.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue department confirmed 126 people were on board at the time of the crash, including three who experienced minor injuries.

"Fire crews have placed the fire under control and are mitigating fuel spillage," the department tweeted. "All souls on board have been assessed for injuries. A total of 3 patients have been transported to local area hospitals."