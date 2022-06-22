Watch Shawn Mendes Become A Singing Crocodile In Trailer For Film Debut

Shawn Mendes is transforming into a giant animated singing reptile in his feature film debut.

The "When You're Gone" singer is hitting the big screen (or at least his voice is) as the titular character in Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, based on the children's book of the same name about a singing crocodile in New York City helping his young neighbor find his voice while showing the world he doesn't pose a threat.

Mendes opened up about his acting debut to People, calling it "inspiring" and a "learning experience" where he had to sing for the movie rather than performing his own songs. Despite this, he felt comfortable lending his voice to the film.

"What was really amazing was that Lyle as a character only sings, so I felt really comfortable playing this character," said Mendes. "I was able to do what I do best, plus I relate to his story and his character so much it felt natural. When I was approached to help make the music for the adaptation of such a classic book, it was a no brainer and just such a fun departure from what I am used to."

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile also stars Constance Wu, Javier Bardem, Brett Gelman, Winslow Fegley and Scoot McNairy. The music was created by award-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who were also behind the musical stylings of Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman and La La Land.

"This film is so exciting because it really feels like it is for everyone, whether it's my kids one day, or my family and friends now, I'm just so happy to be part of something that has such a positive message and that allowed me to express my musicianship through film."

On Wednesday (June 22), the "Stitches" singer also shared the trailer on Instagram, adding a note of gratitude for his cast and telling fans he can't wait for the "magical" experience to hit theaters.

"so proud to be a part of [the film]. i've always been in awe of the work that [Pasek and Paul] do & it was also a dream working with the entire Lyle team," he said. "Javier, Constance and the entire cast are magical, I can't wait for you all to see this film x."

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile hits theaters October 7, 2022.

Check out the trailer in the video below to get your first glimpse of Mendes as a singing reptile.