Arch Manning Makes College Decision

Sarkisian had previously coached several of college football's top quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones as an offensive coordinator at Alabama, as well as former Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart during his stint as USC's quarterbacks coach, having also later served as both head coach and offensive coordinator.

Manning's commitment to Texas will continue his family's strong ties to the Southeastern Conference with the Longhorns set to join the SEC in 2025, during his junior season.

The junior's commitment will also likely play a role in Texas adding more key pieces to its 2023 recruiting class based on the selling point of playing alongside the class' top-ranked prospect.

Manning is the latest in the SEC and NFL's most celebrated family lineage of quarterbacks, beginning with his namesake grandfather, a College Football and New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer.

Peyton Manning, a Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer, was a two-time Super Bowl champion, a Super Bowl XLI MVP, a five-time NFL MVP and a two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year and currently ranks third all-time in passing yards (71,940) and passing touchdowns (539), as well as fourth in completions (6,125).

Eli Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion, retired in 2019 as the New York Giants' franchise leader in passing yards (57,023), touchdowns (366), completions (4,895) and QB wins (117).

Arch's father, Cooper, was a touted high school prospect before experiencing a career-ending spinal stenosis injury during summer practices during his freshman season at Ole Miss.

The eldest Manning brother has since enjoyed a successful business career, while also contributing to FOX Sports' NFL pregame show as host of The Manning Hour segment.