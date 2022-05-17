Texas Mom Gets Surprise Delivery After Toddler Orders 31 Burgers

One Texas mom got a big surprise after her toddler ordered enough food to feed multiple families, reported News 4 San Antonio.

Kelsey Burkhalter Golden answered her front door to find a delivery from DoorDash. The delivery included 31 cheeseburgers from McDonald's.

Golden said, "He usually like to take pictures of himself, and so he was doing that(...) I thought I'd locked the phone but apparently I didn't because then DoorDash came with 31 cheeseburgers."

After receiving the surprise delivery, Golden didn't know what to do with all of the extra cheeseburgers. So, she took to social media to find people who wanted free food. Golden said, "I didn't know what to do with them, he only ate half of one. So I posted on a community page on Facebook here in Kingsville and asked if anybody wanted some."

She wrote on Facebook, "I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald's if anyone is interested. Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order DoorDash."

Golden says at least her was "plenty generous" and gave the DoorDash driver a $16 tip for their services.

KRIS TV reported that the order total came to $91.70. But at least the family will have a priceless story to tell for years to come.