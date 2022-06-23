City Girls Announce Collab With Usher For Summer Anthem 'Good Love'

City Girls are teaming up with Usher for a summer anthem titled "Good Love."

Yung Miami posted the cover art for the new single on Instagram today (June 23.) "CITY GIRL SUMMER IN FULL EFFECT! 💖" reads the caption on the hip hop duo's official page. The cover art shows Yung Miami and JT posed side by side with Usher in the middle with the single's name directly above them. Fans expressed how excited they were for the single dropping on July 1 in the comments, while many poked fun at the song having "Good" in the title after their hit song "Act Up":

Cant wait😍😍

Oh this might the summer song right here 🔥

Nooo you said we was acting bad omg I done blocked my boo

Naw sis. We acting BAD

See the post and the cover art below.