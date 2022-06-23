Kevin Durant 'Considering Options With Future': Report

Kevin Durant is reportedly weighing his options and monitoring the Brooklyn Nets' situation regarding Kyrie Irving's uncertain future, sources told the Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

Irving could opt-out of the final year of his current deal and test free agency this offseason, which led to speculation that Durant could request a trade out of Brooklyn should his teammate choose to sign elsewhere.

Durant and Irving both signed with the Nets as free agents in 2019, making Brooklyn an immediate favorite to contend for an NBA championship.

However, the Nets have failed to reach the Eastern Conference Finals since the duo joined the team, with Irving missing the majority of their first season together due to injuries and the 2021-22 regular season due to New York's COVID restrictions prohibiting him from playing in home games without being vaccinated.

ESPN's Nick Friedell reported on SportsCenter that he's "been told that" Durant and Irving aren't as close as most believe.