Mailbox Lasagna: Tennessee Weatherman Suggests Bizarre Recipe Amid Heatwave

By Sarah Tate

June 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A Tennessee weatherman suggested a bizarre idea amid the record-breaking heatwave in the Volunteer State, advising people they could bake their dinner in their mailbox.

Brian Smith, a meteorologist for WTVC in Chattanooga, said Thursday (June 23) was going to be so hot that people could make a "mailbox lasagna," which is exactly what it sounds like. Though he didn't take credit for the "recipe," he shared the funny idea during his forecast and again on Twitter, asking if anyone would think of trying it out themselves and saying he was considering it himself.

"Well, I have nothing else to talk about," he joked. "It will be hot, hazy and humid. So why not make 'MAILBOX LASAGNA'?"

During his TV segment, he asked his co-workers what they thought of the idea, with one news anchor hesitating as he said "I think it sounds... OK," while the other stated, "I don't know if I would try it."

Are you brave enough to try it at home? If so, here's the recipe: Using fully cooked meat, assemble your lasagna in a 5 inch by 10 inch baking dish and place it in the mailbox for 4-8 hours to cook. In order to make the most of the heat, he suggested putting the lasagna in the mailbox by 10 a.m.

However, Smith does advise checking the lasagna out first before eating it.

