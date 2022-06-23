Mailbox Lasagna: Tennessee Weatherman Suggests Bizarre Recipe Amid Heatwave

A Tennessee weatherman suggested a bizarre idea amid the record-breaking heatwave in the Volunteer State, advising people they could bake their dinner in their mailbox.

Brian Smith, a meteorologist for WTVC in Chattanooga, said Thursday (June 23) was going to be so hot that people could make a "mailbox lasagna," which is exactly what it sounds like. Though he didn't take credit for the "recipe," he shared the funny idea during his forecast and again on Twitter, asking if anyone would think of trying it out themselves and saying he was considering it himself.

"Well, I have nothing else to talk about," he joked. "It will be hot, hazy and humid. So why not make 'MAILBOX LASAGNA'?"