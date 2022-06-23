Meghan Trainor Announces New Album With Colorful Cover Art Reveal

Meghan Trainor is finally releasing new music! The "All About That Bass" singer announced she is releasing her next album later this year, two years after her latest projects.

On Thursday (June 23), Trainor took to her official Instagram page to reveal that her upcoming album, Takin' It Back, is set to drop on October 21. In the announcement, she also shared a first look at the colorful cover art, which sees the singer in a black and floral skintight sheer catsuit by Balenciaga lounging on a staircase in front of a hot-pink house complete with a disco ball.

"New album TAKIN' IT BACK out October 21st! 🎀" she captioned the brightly-colored pic.