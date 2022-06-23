Meghan Trainor Announces New Album With Colorful Cover Art Reveal
By Sarah Tate
June 23, 2022
Meghan Trainor is finally releasing new music! The "All About That Bass" singer announced she is releasing her next album later this year, two years after her latest projects.
On Thursday (June 23), Trainor took to her official Instagram page to reveal that her upcoming album, Takin' It Back, is set to drop on October 21. In the announcement, she also shared a first look at the colorful cover art, which sees the singer in a black and floral skintight sheer catsuit by Balenciaga lounging on a staircase in front of a hot-pink house complete with a disco ball.
"New album TAKIN' IT BACK out October 21st! 🎀" she captioned the brightly-colored pic.
The album reveal comes two days after she announced her newest single "Bad For Me" with Teddy Swims would drop on Friday (June 24), along with the official music video. The flower-filled cover art is a softer take than that of the album artwork, showcasing a barefoot Trainor in a light green gown sitting on a pillar while her collaborator stands in the distance in front of a sunset, per Billboard.
Takin' It Back will be Trainor's first album since releasing the A Very Trainor Christmas holiday album in 2020. She also dropped her third studio album Treat Myself earlier that year, featuring "No Excuses," "Let You Be Right" and "Can't Dance."