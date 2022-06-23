New Details About Lil Tjay Shooting Emerge After Police Arrest Suspect
By Tony M. Centeno
June 23, 2022
Lil Tjay is recovering after he was shot multiple times during a failed attempt to rob the rapper in New Jersey.
According to a press release the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office released on Wednesday night, June 22, the suspected shooter, who authorities have identified as Mohamed Konate, was arrested on attempted murder, armed robbery and weapons charges. The Edgewater Police Department confirmed that Konate made an attempt to rob Lil Tjay, born Tione Merritt, and his two associates Jeffrey Valdez and Antoine Boyd at gunpoint in front of the Chipotle restaurant. Once shots were fired, Merritt suffered multiple gunshot wounds while Boyd was only hit once.
Konate faces three counts of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree armed robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm, and fourth-degree aggravated assault. Meanwhile, Merritt's friends Valdez and Boyd were also arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon after police discovered that they were "in possession of an unlawful weapon."
Following the shooting in New Jersey, Merritt was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. The surgery was successful and the rapper is currently recovering from his injuries. Boyd was also listed in good condition after he suffered one gunshot wound.
So far, Lil Tjay nor his team have yet to speak out about the incident. Hopefully, we'll be able to hear from him soon. He's already gotten plenty of support from the Hip-Hop community from French Montana to Casanova.