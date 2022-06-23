New Details About Lil Tjay Shooting Emerge After Police Arrest Suspect

Konate faces three counts of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree armed robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm, and fourth-degree aggravated assault. Meanwhile, Merritt's friends Valdez and Boyd were also arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon after police discovered that they were "in possession of an unlawful weapon."



Following the shooting in New Jersey, Merritt was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. The surgery was successful and the rapper is currently recovering from his injuries. Boyd was also listed in good condition after he suffered one gunshot wound.



So far, Lil Tjay nor his team have yet to speak out about the incident. Hopefully, we'll be able to hear from him soon. He's already gotten plenty of support from the Hip-Hop community from French Montana to Casanova.