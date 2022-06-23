New Details On Death Of Tony Siragusa

Baltimore Ravens legend Tony Siragusa received CPR at his New Jersey home prior to his death.

The Toms River Police Department told TMZ Sports it responded to Siragusa's home at around 11:45 a.m. after receiving a call about a "CPR in progress" on Wednesday (June 22).

Police said the 55-year-old was pronounced dead just after officers and ENS arrived at his home.

Siragusa's cause of death has not yet been revealed as police confirmed to TMZ Sports that an autopsy is pending.

Former Ravens running back Jamal Lewis confirmed his teammate's death to TMZ Sports on Wednesday, which was later confirmed by the team on its verified social media accounts.

News of Siragusa's death comes hours after the Ravens announced the passing of linebacker Jaylon Ferguson Wednesday morning.

"It's a sad day to be a Raven I must say," Lewis told TMZ Sports.