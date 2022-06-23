Shaq Is DJing In A City Near You This Summer: See The Tour Dates

DJ Diesel is coming to a city near you this summer!

Shaquille O'Neal announced Thursday (June 23) that "THE DISEL IS ON HIS WAY!" DJ Diesel is going on a 30-plus-date tour this summer that kicks off at Buffalo Riverworks in New York on Friday (June 24).

The NBA Hall of Famer has dates at festivals and clubs around the U.S., plus some appearances in Spain, Croatia, Belgium and a redacted location that Shaq said was "Au****."

"We are dominating some of the biggest stages in the world including @Tomorrowland @BassCanyon and @ElectricZooNY, taking Shaq’s Bass All Stars to a whole new level at the @HollywoodPaladium and @SanJoseCivic and then wrapping it all up with a headlining gig at @RedRocksCO. See y’all soooon! I can’t wait. Love you," Shaq said in his announcement.

You can buy tickets here.