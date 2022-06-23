Shaq Is DJing In A City Near You This Summer: See The Tour Dates
By Dani Medina
June 23, 2022
DJ Diesel is coming to a city near you this summer!
Shaquille O'Neal announced Thursday (June 23) that "THE DISEL IS ON HIS WAY!" DJ Diesel is going on a 30-plus-date tour this summer that kicks off at Buffalo Riverworks in New York on Friday (June 24).
The NBA Hall of Famer has dates at festivals and clubs around the U.S., plus some appearances in Spain, Croatia, Belgium and a redacted location that Shaq said was "Au****."
"We are dominating some of the biggest stages in the world including @Tomorrowland @BassCanyon and @ElectricZooNY, taking Shaq’s Bass All Stars to a whole new level at the @HollywoodPaladium and @SanJoseCivic and then wrapping it all up with a headlining gig at @RedRocksCO. See y’all soooon! I can’t wait. Love you," Shaq said in his announcement.
The "Summer of SHAQ" will take over the following cities:
- June 24: Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo, NY
- June 25: Foam Wonderland, Indianapolis, IN
- July 2: Encore Beach Club At Night, Las Vegas, NV
- July 4: Jersey City July 4th Celebration, Jersey City, NJ
- July 6: Encore Beach Club At Night, Las Vegas, NV
- July 9: Encore Beach Club At Night, Las Vegas, NV
- July 13: Ushuaia Ibiza, Ibiza, Spain
- July 14: Club Diamond, Krk, Croatia
- July 15: Ravelin Culture Club, Dubrovnik, Croatia
- July 16: Dreambeach Festival, Almeria, Spain
- July 17: Tomorrowland, Boom, Belgium
- July 29: Encore Beach Club At Night, Las Vegas, NV
- July 30: Chasing Summer Festival, Calgary, Canada
- August 5: San Jose Civic, San Jose, CA
- August 6: Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA
- August 13: Encore Beach Club At Night, Las Vegas, NV
- August 19-21: Bass Canyon, George, WA
- August 20: Encore Beach Club At Night, Las Vegas, NV
- August 27: TBA
- September 2: Encore Beach Club At Night, Las Vegas, NV
- September 3: Electric Zoo Festival, New York, NY
- September 9: Potbelly's, Tallahassee, FL
- September 10: TBA
- September 15-18: Rifflandia Festival, Victoria, BC
- September 17: Encore Beach Club At Night, Las Vegas, NV
- September 24: TBA
- September 25: Lost Lands, Thornville, OH
- October 28: TBA
- November 6: Red Rocks Amphitheater, Morrison, CO