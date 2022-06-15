Shaquille O'Neal Just Bought A House In Texas

By Dani Medina

June 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Welcome back to Texas, Shaq!

The basketball Hall of Famer is strengthening his ties to Texas, evident in his purchase of a new home in the Lone Star State. Shaquille O'Neal bought a house in Collin County, his realtor told WFAA. Zac Gideo, a realtor with Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate, posted a photo of him and the big guy on his Instagram page. Gideo said he connected with Shaq on Instagram.

It's still unclear where exactly the house is and whether he'll be moving to Texas full-time. This isn't Shaq's first crib in Texas, though. The former Magic, Lakers and Cavs star went to high school in San Antonio at Robert G. Cole.

Need more Shaq in your life? Good news — he's bringing his Big Chicken fast-casual restaurant to the Lone Star State. He's set to open 50 locations, with Big Chicken joints popping up in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin soon.

"Big Chicken is exactly the kind of brand that succeeds in Texas: pioneering and bold, yet rooted in delicious tradition. Our restaurant industry’s rich diversity is our greatest strength, and we’re absolutely thrilled that Shaquille O’Neal and the Big Chicken team are joining us. Welcome back home to Texas, Shaq," said Emily Williams Knight, president and CEO of Texas Restaurant Association.

