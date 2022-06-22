Pusha T Reveals Phase 2 Of His 'It's Almost Dry' Tour With 'Special Guests'

The flyer also has certain dates marked with a star to differentiate his solo concerts from his scheduled festival appearances. The first two dates of the tour correlate to his scheduled sets at JAY-Z's Made In America Festival, which falls on September 3, and Day N Vegas 2022, which is the following day. More stars appear on his Cleveland, Ohio date since King Push is set to appear at Kid Cudi's Moon Man's Landing Festival and his Queens, N.Y. date, which falls during his anticipated set at Rolling Loud New York.



Over the past two months, Pusha T has made appearances at other festivals like Pharrell's Something In The Water Festival. He's also been focused on his upcoming film Respect The Jux. The rapper doesn't star in it but it is his first time serving as an executive producer of a movie.



Tickets for the second phase of Pusha T's It's Almost Dry Tour go on sale beginning Friday, June 24.