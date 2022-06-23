Suge Knight Receives Decision In Civil Trial Over Man He Killed

“It’s unfortunate, but the jury worked very hard. It feels good to know we were the majority,” Crystal Carter told Rolling Stone. “We look forward to trying the case again to get victory for my dad. To get justice.”



Carter's daughters, Crystal and Nekaya, attended each day of the trial along with their mother Lillian Carter. Although they didn't receive the justice they deserve, the Carter family plans to take the former music executive back to court with the help of their lawyer, Lance Behringer. He aims to request for a new trial date at a follow-up hearing next month.



“We’re not deterred at all, and now we’re in a much better space to try this case again,” Behringer said. “Knight never sat for a deposition. There was no written discovery. When he testified for the first time during the trial, we had to respond on the spot. Now we have time to go through it. We know what their defense is for the first time.”



Knight reportedly felt "relieved" after the judge declared a mistrial. He's currently serving 28 years after he previously pleaded no contest to the voluntary manslaughter of Carter in an effort to avoid an upcoming murder trial.