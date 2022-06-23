Suge Knight Receives Decision In Civil Trial Over Man He Killed
By Tony M. Centeno
June 23, 2022
The civil trial against Suge Knight has ended in a mistrial after a jury failed to reach a unanimous decision on whether the Death Row Records founder was liable for the death of Terry Carter.
On Wednesday, June 22, the jury revealed that they were deadlocked seven to five. The majority believed that Knight was negligent when he ran over Carter with his Ford F-150 Raptor truck in 2015 and should be held financially responsible for his death while the others weren't convinced. According to one juror, the deliberations were "intense" as jurors yelled at each other and argued over the right decision. Nonetheless, Carter's family thanked the jurors for their time.
“It’s unfortunate, but the jury worked very hard. It feels good to know we were the majority,” Crystal Carter told Rolling Stone. “We look forward to trying the case again to get victory for my dad. To get justice.”
Carter's daughters, Crystal and Nekaya, attended each day of the trial along with their mother Lillian Carter. Although they didn't receive the justice they deserve, the Carter family plans to take the former music executive back to court with the help of their lawyer, Lance Behringer. He aims to request for a new trial date at a follow-up hearing next month.
“We’re not deterred at all, and now we’re in a much better space to try this case again,” Behringer said. “Knight never sat for a deposition. There was no written discovery. When he testified for the first time during the trial, we had to respond on the spot. Now we have time to go through it. We know what their defense is for the first time.”
Knight reportedly felt "relieved" after the judge declared a mistrial. He's currently serving 28 years after he previously pleaded no contest to the voluntary manslaughter of Carter in an effort to avoid an upcoming murder trial.