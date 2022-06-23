Texas Woman Allegedly Kills Her Husband: 'I Wish I Was Sorry But I'm Not'

Stephanie Tuell was arrested last week after Texas police accused her of murdering her husband. Now, new details have emerged in the affidavit provided by the City of Odessa about the crime, according to NewsWest9.

On June 18, officials were called to the scene in the 2500 block of North Tom Green in Odessa. When they arrived, they found a man inside the house with multiple gunshot wounds. He was immediately transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The man was ID'ed as Joe Abril, Tuell's husband.

Shortly after, police arrested Tuell and she was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was charged with murder.

The affidavit said Tuell was found in the front yard of her home when police arrived to the home. Police found Abril inside the house with gunshot wounds to the chest and the back of his head, according to NewsWest9.

"I wish I was sorry but I'm not," Tuell was heard saying moments before police read her rights. In her opening statement, the 37-year-old woman added, "No one messes with my kids."

Tuell was officially charged with intentionally and knowingly killing her husband (first degree).