This Is California's Weirdest Law

By Logan DeLoye

June 23, 2022

Woman surprised at message on smartphone
Photo: Getty Images

For a law to be "stranger than fiction," it has to be pretty strange. Though 'weird' and 'strange' are both subjective terms, some laws are so out there that there is little disagreement as to how strange they truly are. We are left to wonder, "how did that ever get signed as a law?" Regardless of how we feel about it, breaking the law can result in fine or imprisonment.

According to a unique list compiled by Far & Wide, the weirdest law in all of California is that women are not allowed to drive while wearing a bathrobe. The law does not effect men in the slightest. If a woman is pulled over while wearing a bathrobe she can receive a number of fines. There is no data on exactly when the law was put in place.

Here is what Far & Wide had to say about the weird California law:

"Forgot something at the store and need to run out real quick in your bathrobe? That’ll be a hard stop if you’re a woman in the state of California. This antiquated (read: bizarre) law prohibits women from operating a motor vehicle while wearing a housecoat. If violated, a woman can be subject to some hefty fines."

For more information regarding the strangest laws in each U.S state visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.