This Is The Best Aquarium In California

By Logan DeLoye

June 23, 2022

Whale shark in giant aquarium tank
Photo: Getty Images

The best aquarium in all of California is also one of the highest rated aquariums in the world. From dolphins, to penguins, to jellyfish and stingrays, you name it; this place has it all.

According to a list compiled by Vacation Idea, the best aquarium in California is the Monterey Bay Aquarium located off of Cannery Row in Monterey. This aquarium is special for the fact that it houses over 200 different exhibits and up to 35,000 different animal species.

Here is what Vacation Idea had to say about this amazing attraction:

"Located on historic Cannery Row in Monterey, Monterey Bay Aquarium's goal is to inspire the conservation of the world's oceans. Established in 1984, it is considered one of the top aquariums in the world and is famous for its innovative and fascinating exhibitions. The aquarium has 34 galleries with 200 exhibits that house 35,000 animals from more than 550 species. The exhibits showcase one of the richest marine regions in the world as well as the habitats and species that call it home. The aquarium is also one of the world's most respected marine conservation institutions and has a range of programs aimed at providing detailed information on some fascinating sea creatures."

For more information regarding the best aquariums in America visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.