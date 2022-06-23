This Is The Best Aquarium In California

The best aquarium in all of California is also one of the highest rated aquariums in the world. From dolphins, to penguins, to jellyfish and stingrays, you name it; this place has it all.

According to a list compiled by Vacation Idea, the best aquarium in California is the Monterey Bay Aquarium located off of Cannery Row in Monterey. This aquarium is special for the fact that it houses over 200 different exhibits and up to 35,000 different animal species.

Here is what Vacation Idea had to say about this amazing attraction:

"Located on historic Cannery Row in Monterey, Monterey Bay Aquarium's goal is to inspire the conservation of the world's oceans. Established in 1984, it is considered one of the top aquariums in the world and is famous for its innovative and fascinating exhibitions. The aquarium has 34 galleries with 200 exhibits that house 35,000 animals from more than 550 species. The exhibits showcase one of the richest marine regions in the world as well as the habitats and species that call it home. The aquarium is also one of the world's most respected marine conservation institutions and has a range of programs aimed at providing detailed information on some fascinating sea creatures."

