WATCH: Discarded Tesla Bursts Into Flames In California Junkyard

After a major accident, a Tesla model S was delivered to a junkyard in Sacramento where it sat for three weeks in preparation of being dismantled. One day, it just burst into flames. According to FOXNEWS, firefighters had to get creative while putting out the fire because the car continued to reignite.

FOXNEWS reached out to Tesla regarding the incident and have yet to receive a response. Tesla fires are not uncommon and can take up to 24 hours to successfully extinguish. The car battery will continue to burn until all of its energy is depleted. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District took to Facebook to share photos and discuss the outcome of the fire: