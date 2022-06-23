This Is The Best Aquarium In Georgia

The best aquarium in all of Georgia is also one of the highest rated aquariums in America. From dolphins, to penguins, to jellyfish and stingrays, you name it; this place has it all.

According to a list compiled by Vacation Idea, the best aquarium in Georgia is the Georgia Aquarium located in Atlanta. This aquarium is widely known for its shark, whale, and dolphin exhibits. They also put on a very interesting dolphin show that discuses specific behavioral techniques of the species. Vacation Idea noted that the entire aquarium holds nearly 10 million gallons of water.

Here is what Vacation Idea had to say about this amazing attraction:

"Located near Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia Aquarium is a magical place containing several major galleries with over 70 diverse habitats, holding 10 million gallons of water where thousands of marine creatures thrive. You will see whale sharks, dolphins, manta rays, beluga whales, African penguins, sea otters, and many species of exotic marine animals and fish. There is also a famous AT&T Dolphin Tales show, a combination of an educational message about animal behavior, theatrics, a catchy Broadway-inspired musical score, and a thrilling story."

