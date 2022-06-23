This Is The Best Aquarium In Illinois

The best aquarium in all of Illinois is also one of the highest rated aquariums in America. From dolphins, to penguins, to jellyfish and stingrays, you name it; this place has it all.

According to a list compiled by Vacation Idea, the best aquarium in Illinois is the Shedd Aquarium located off of Lakeshore Drive downtown. This aquarium is widely known for its history. It features 32,000 different species of animals held inside five million gallons of water. They have an interesting seahorse exhibit as well as an area to view reptiles.

Here is what Vacation Idea had to say about this amazing attraction:

"Opened in 1930, Shedd Aquarium was for a time the world's largest indoor aquarium and it was the first inland aquarium to have a permanent collection of saltwater fish. It currently provides home to 32,000 animals in 5,000,000 gallons of water. Together with the Field Museum of Natural History and the Adler Planetarium, Shedd Aquarium is located in the heart of Museum Campus Chicago. The aquarium's various habitats contain 1,500 species including fish, mammals, snakes, birds, amphibians, and insects. Some of the museum's award-winning exhibits are Seahorse Symphony, Amazon Rising, and Wild Reef."

