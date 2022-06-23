This Is The Best Food Festival In Missouri

The best part of every festival is arguably the food. Therefore, it only makes sense that the best kind of festivals are the ones that are all about the food. Who needs a ferris wheel when you could have a fried wheel of cheese? And what's the point of a petting zoo when you need both of your hands free to eat Mexican street corn? If you're a foodie in search of the best food festival in your state, look no further.

Love Food compiled a list of all the best festivals for food in the United States. They named the Bluegrass and BBQ Festival in Branson as the best food festival in Missouri. Here's what they had to say about it:

The Bluegrass & BBQ Festival takes over Silver Dollar City amusement park for the majority of May, bringing together two big American favorites. There’s every type of barbecue on offer, from brisket to slow-cooked ribs, along with hundreds of sauces to sample, and a toe-tapping soundtrack of bluegrass music performed by more than 50 bands from the state and further afield.

