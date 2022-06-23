This Is The Best Irish Pub In Connecticut

A Mystic bar is being credited as the best Irish pub in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best Irish pubs in every state, which included The Harp and the Hound in Mystic as the top choice for Connecticut.

"The kind of bar where they'll know your face after a few visits, this is the spot to tuck away for a perfectly poured Guinness," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "With an owner that hails from Limerick, live music, and strong Irish coffees, you can't miss at the Harp."

