This Is The Best Irish Pub In Maryland

A Baltimore bar is being credited as the best Irish pub in Maryland.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best Irish pubs in every state, which included Mahaffey's as the top choice for Maryland.

"Located in the Canton neighborhood, this bar is the perfect chill local hang. Offering killer wings and fish and chips, Mahaffey's also has a brew club offering specials for regulars," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote.

