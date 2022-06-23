This Is The Best Irish Pub In Virginia

An Arlington bar is being credited as the best Irish pub in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best Irish pubs in every state, which included Ireland's Four Courts as the top choice for Virginia.

"A quintessential classic Irish pub, Four Courts has three rooms for celebrating, a heated patio with rugby, soccer, and other sports on TV, live music, and more," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote.

