This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Cincinnati

By Logan DeLoye

June 23, 2022

mexican food - skillet fajitas with steak and chicken
Photo: Getty Images

Picking where you eat with a group of friends or a partner is easy when you are aware of the best Mexican restaurant in the entire city.

According to Stacker, the highest rated Mexican restaurant in all of Cincinnati is Mazunte Taqueria located off of Madison Road. Mazunte Taqueria was given 4.5 out of 5 stars on Trip Advisor. The atmosphere and the service also scored very high. The food at the restaurant is some of the best food in the city and rings in at an affordable price.

Here is how Stacker compiled the data to find the best Mexican restaurant among many in the city:

"An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Cincinnati? To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list."

For more information and a full list of the best Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati visit HERE.

