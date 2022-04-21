This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Cincinnati

You cannot go wrong with a big hearty plate of pad thai, especially from this popular hole-in-the-wall restaurant that has been serving the city one-of-a-kind meals for the last 20 years. Their extensive menu and fast-paced service makes it impossible for costumers to run out of options, and keeps them coming back.

So, what is this mystery eatery that locals rave about?

City Beat compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants that the city has to offer, and Thai Express came out on top. This restaurant looks a little rough on the outside, but that is typically where the best Thai food can be found. It is located off of McMillan Street right beside the University of Cincinnati and has become a staple food choice for students and business professionals alike.

Here is what City Beat had to say about Thai Express:

"This little gem brings authentic Thai cooking and culture to Cincinnati. Located in Clifton, Thai Express has been fueling students and professionals for over 20 years. Their signature Pad Thai dish is a favorite among many, but do not be fooled; the number of delicious traditional dishes span way beyond that."

For more of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants visit citybeat.com.