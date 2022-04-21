This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Cincinnati

By Logan DeLoye

April 21, 2022

THAILAND-LIFESTYLE-FOOD-ENVIRONMENT
Photo: Getty Images

You cannot go wrong with a big hearty plate of pad thai, especially from this popular hole-in-the-wall restaurant that has been serving the city one-of-a-kind meals for the last 20 years. Their extensive menu and fast-paced service makes it impossible for costumers to run out of options, and keeps them coming back.

So, what is this mystery eatery that locals rave about?

City Beat compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants that the city has to offer, and Thai Express came out on top. This restaurant looks a little rough on the outside, but that is typically where the best Thai food can be found. It is located off of McMillan Street right beside the University of Cincinnati and has become a staple food choice for students and business professionals alike.

Here is what City Beat had to say about Thai Express:

"This little gem brings authentic Thai cooking and culture to Cincinnati. Located in Clifton, Thai Express has been fueling students and professionals for over 20 years. Their signature Pad Thai dish is a favorite among many, but do not be fooled; the number of delicious traditional dishes span way beyond that."

For more of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants visit citybeat.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.