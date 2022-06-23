WATCH: Chicago Black Belt Fights Man Who Punched 7-Eleven Clerk

After a man allegedly harassed two people outside of a downtown 7-Eleven and assaulted the clerk, a bystander who just happened to own a Jiu-Jitsu studio took action. According to FOX32, Idriz Redzovic has 22 years of Jiu-Jitsu experience and was not afraid to use his skills for good after the suspect swung at the clerk.

"He comes up to me and says, ‘what are you looking at?,’" Redzovic told FOX32 "In my training I tell people to take a step back, hands up, don’t engage unless you feel safe."

Redzovic did not take action until the man physically assaulted the clerk inside of the gas station.

"Once I saw him actually connect and hit the employee in his head, I jumped in, grabbed him like I do in training here, put him down, flattened him like a pancake and then I tied him up like a pretzel in a position called ‘Gift Wrap’ or ‘Twisting Arm Control.’"