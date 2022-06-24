Babyface, Ella Mai Deliver Their Love Song For The Summer 'Keeps On Fallin'
By Tony M. Centeno
June 24, 2022
Babyface has been have a strong resurgence in 2022. After releasing new music with a squad of R&B legends earlier this year, the veteran R&B singer-songwriter is back with his new love song for the summer.
On Friday, June 24, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and Ella Mai's newest collaboration "Keeps On Fallin'" made its debut on iHeartRadio. The melodic R&B jam incorporates elements of Tevin Campbell's "Can We Talk," which Babyface wrote and co-produced with Darryl Simmons. On the song, Ella Mai boasts about how the love of her life makes her feel while Babyface chimes in to remind her she's the reason why their love will last.
“When I first heard Ella’s voice, I thought, ‘what an incredible and distinctive voice, I have to get in the studio with her!’” Babyface said about Ella, according to a press release. “Well, I did...and it was everything I imagined and more!”
“Working with Babyface was an absolute dream come true for me,” Ella Mai gushed. “To be welcomed and praised by someone so talented and acclaimed, I couldn’t have asked for our ‘Keeps On Fallin’ sessions to be any better. We sang, we wrote, we laughed and we talked. Babyface is so humble and a pleasure to work with, I hope this record is the start of many more.”
"Keeps On Fallin'," which was produced by Edmonds and D'Mile, is the first of many songs off Babyface's upcoming album. It's also his first release since inking a fresh deal with Capitol Records. The song arrives following the release of Ella Mai's new album Heart On My Sleeve and a few months after Babyface collaborated with Charlie Wilson, Johnny Gill, and K-Ci Hailey for their joint effort "No Stoppin' Us."
Listen to Babyface and Ella Mai's "Keep On Fallin'" above.