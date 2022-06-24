Babyface, Ella Mai Deliver Their Love Song For The Summer 'Keeps On Fallin'

“When I first heard Ella’s voice, I thought, ‘what an incredible and distinctive voice, I have to get in the studio with her!’” Babyface said about Ella, according to a press release. “Well, I did...and it was everything I imagined and more!”



“Working with Babyface was an absolute dream come true for me,” Ella Mai gushed. “To be welcomed and praised by someone so talented and acclaimed, I couldn’t have asked for our ‘Keeps On Fallin’ sessions to be any better. We sang, we wrote, we laughed and we talked. Babyface is so humble and a pleasure to work with, I hope this record is the start of many more.”



"Keeps On Fallin'," which was produced by Edmonds and D'Mile, is the first of many songs off Babyface's upcoming album. It's also his first release since inking a fresh deal with Capitol Records. The song arrives following the release of Ella Mai's new album Heart On My Sleeve and a few months after Babyface collaborated with Charlie Wilson, Johnny Gill, and K-Ci Hailey for their joint effort "No Stoppin' Us."



Listen to Babyface and Ella Mai's "Keep On Fallin'" above.