Bears Linebacker Matthew Adams Arrested For Gun Possession

Bears' linebacker Matthew Adams signed a one-year deal to play for the Bears in April, and his time in the Windy City is off to a rocky start. Adams played for the Indianapolis Colts for four years before signing with the Bears. According to TMZ, the 26-year-old Bears' linebacker was arrested on Thursday for gun possession.

Cops allegedly asked Adams about the gun around 6:45 p.m. TMZ detailed that Adams was spotted near a jeep that had been previously reported as stolen. Though Adams claimed that he purchased the car, police still searched the vehicle. After searching through the center console, they found a handgun. The gun was loaded, and there was an extended mag in the trunk of the Jeep.

After the weapon was found, cops arrested Adams on misdemeanor of unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also cited for possession of the magazine and bullets.

Adams was able to show proof of permit for the firearm, but unfortunately; it was not issued in the state of Illinois. The car was not listed under Adam's name, however; the owner of the car is choosing not to press charges due to a "misunderstanding".

Adams remains in custody and is set to appear in court in August.