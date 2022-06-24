Eminem, Snoop Dogg Join Forces For The First Time On New Song

Em and Snoop first started having issues back in 2020 when Snoop Dogg left Dr. Dre's star MC off his Top 10 greatest rappers list. Afterward, Eminem fire a warning shot at Snoop in his song "Zeus" off his Music To Be Murdered By: Side B album. Nearly a year later, Em and Snoop appeared to to have reached a truce after they spotted in the studio together, which most likely led to their new joint effort. They also performed together during the 2022 Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show.



Eminem not only fueled the hype for his first collaboration with Uncle Snoop, but he also got fans excited for the concept of his next project. In the captions of social posts promoting his new record, Eminem includes the hashtag "#CurtainCall2." Fans believe that could mean that Eminem is planning to release the sequel to his 2005 greatest hits album Curtain Call: The Hits.



"Took too long to reconnect with @snoopdogg- you know we had to make a movie! link in bio #FromTheDToTheLBC #curtaincall2 @boredapeyachtclub," Eminem wrote in his captions.



In addition to the song, Eminem and Snoop Dogg also teamed up for the hilarious music video. Em and Snoop take the form of their Bored Ape avatars while they're recording in the studio and go on an array of animated adventures. Watch the video for "From The D 2 The LBC" up top.