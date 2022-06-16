Eminem & CeeLo Green Team Up For New Song From 'Elvis' Soundtrack

Eminem is known for cutting some dope records for movie soundtracks, but this may be one of his most historic banger to date. The Detroit rapper likens himself to the King of Rock in his new collaboration with CeeLo Green.



On Thursday, June 16, Eminem and CeeLo Green delivered their new banger "The King & I" off the official Elvis soundtrack. Once the instrumental kicks up, we can hear CeeLo's familiar vocals before Em chimes in with his Elvis-inspired bars. The Shady Records founder raps about his similarities to the King over a bluesy sample of the late musician's classic "Jailhouse Rock."