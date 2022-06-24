Firefighters Rescue Reality TV Show Cast Filming On Arizona Mountain
By Dani Medina
June 24, 2022
Firefighters rescued eight hikers who were suffering from heat-related issues off the Echo Canyon Trail at Camelback Mountain on Thursday (June 23).
Three of the hikers, ages 24, 42 and 50, were transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to CBS News. The other five individuals were rescued by helicopter. Officials said the women started their hike at 7 a.m. and each person only had a small bottle of water.
"We had no idea going into it that this apparently was one of the hardest trails in Phoenix. I think they just have dehydration and things like that. In the name of Jesus, they're going to be OK!" Kristen Livingston said.
The group from out of town was on a women's retreat, apparently filming a reality TV show, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
One of the hikers, Jasmine Hunter, said the group was filming Bad Girls Gone Good, a religious reality show. "When we get together, we praise, we worship, we do different activities that not only test our physical but our spiritual capabilities as well," Hunter said.
TODAY WAS ONE FOR THE BOOKS!! @phoenixfiredepartment @scottsdalefirefighters technical rescues teams combined efforts with @phoenixpolice Firebird 8 to rescue a group of EIGHT hikers suffering from heat related issues on Camelback Echo Canyon trail this afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to reports of a group of hikers who started the trail around 7am as part of an event during a womens retreat. All members of the group were safely assisted off the trail. Three of the patients were transported in stable condition as a result of the incident. All firefighters made it off the mountain safely!#phoenixfiredept #phoenixfirefighters #pfd #bigred #mountainrescue #TRT #technicalrescuePosted by Phoenix Fire Department on Thursday, June 23, 2022