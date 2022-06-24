Lightfoot, Pritzker React To Overturning Roe V. Wade

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Governor JB Pritzker, and Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton have all commented on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. The ruling eliminates the constitutional right to an abortion.

Lightfoot tweeted in regards to the continued availability of reproductive healthcare throughout the city.

"It is a dark day in America. Make no mistake: they are not stopping here, but neither am I. As long as I am mayor, Chicago will be a safe haven for reproductive healthcare — regardless of what SCOTUS says, or what other states do. We will not let this setback be a lasting defeat," Lightfoot shared.

Governor Pritzker posted photos on Twitter that detailed calling the General Assembly into a special session for reproductive health rights throughout Illinois in the coming weeks. He stated that the state was prepared for this decision, and in response is "expanding healthcare so that finances are not a barrier to receiving reproductive care."

Stratton also took to Twitter to share her position on the subject, and to detail how the state will proceed.

"I ache for the women across the nation who fear what comes next. To everyone affected by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn #RoeVWade, you are not alone in the journey ahead. We will ensure Illinois is a bulwark in this fight," Stratton commented.