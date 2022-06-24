Reality TV Host Nev Schulman Spotted 'Having The Time Of His Life' In Texas

Catfish alert! Just kidding. It's just Nev!

Catfish reality show host Nev Schulman was spotted in San Antonio on Thursday (June 23) night — and fans said he was having an absolute ball, according to MySanAntonio.

Schulman was living it up on the St. Mary's Strip. He hit Rumble and Brass Monkey on his night out. Analisa Rodriguez is among the fans who spotted the reality TV show host. She said he was the "absolute sweetest." "(He was) just out here having the time of his life, eating tacos and dancing away," she told MySanAntonio.

"someone is getting catfished at rumble rn the cat fish guy is here lmao," @liltruckerhat said on Twitter. Minutes later, he snapped a selfie with Shulman by the bar's DJ booth.

"Okay but why is Nev from Catfish at Rumble? Lmaoo," one user tweeted. @BryanSole_ quote-tweeted it saying he bought Nev tacos! "I bought that man tacos and he said I was a good guy I have nice vibes 😇 humbled af."