Texas Native Hilary Duff Visits Home State: Here's Where She Went

By Dani Medina

June 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Hilary Duff made a visit to her home state this week.

The reason for the visit? To see her husband, of course. Matthew Koma is on tour with his band, Winnetka Bowling League, and they had a stop in Austin — so the Lizzie McGuire alum took advantage and made a trip out of it, according to MySanAntonio.

On Tuesday (June 7), Duff, who was born in Houston, visited Barton Springs with her son. "Barton springs was hard with a 3 year old who's used to a pool 🤭," she said on her Instagram story. She also posted on Instagram that she visited Tom Foolerys Adventure Park in Round Rock, MySanAntonio reported.

Winnetka Bowling League performed at Stubb's Waller Creek Amp in Austin. "So happy I got to see him," the How I Met Your Father actress said on her Instagram story. In another post, Hilary shared a photo of her food at Terry Black's Barbecue and said the brisket was "unhinged."

Duff and Koma got married in 2019.

Hilary Duff
