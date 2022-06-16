Kylie Jenner & Stormi Spotted In Texas: Here's Where They Went

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi were spotted around Houston, Texas, this week!

On Wednesday, the mother-daughter duo spent the day at the Houston Museum of Natural Science, according to the Houston Chronicle, citing Jenner's Instagram stories. A video shows the two walking through the museum's dinosaur exhibit. In another photo, Kylie and Stormi are seen walking hand-in-hand through the exhibit. Kylie also took the opportunity to snap a mirror selfie, albeit unclear where it was taken.

They also visited the Cockrell Butterfly Center and in one of her videos, you can hear her hilariously exclaim, "Oh no. Oh, hell no!" when a butterfly gets too close. A Kylie and Travis Scott fan account shared the video, recalling an episode of Life of Kylie when she says she's afraid of butterflies.

Another fan account shared a video on its Instagram saying Kylie was visiting Travis' hometown of Houston to celebrate the birthdays of her boo's siblings. Kylie and Stormi were seen with Travis' mom Wanda Webster, and his brother and sister, Jordan and Josh at a shopping center in Houston.