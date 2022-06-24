This Is The Best Drive-In Movie Theatre In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye

June 24, 2022

Children at a Drive-in Movie
Photo: Getty Images

Drive-ins never go out of style, and Summer is one of the best seasons to enjoy a good movie beneath the stars. These cozy little theaters make the perfect spot for a night out with friends, a date, or a fun event for the whole family! After checking to see if there is a movie playing that interests you; pack up the car with snacks and blankets and get ready for a relaxing evening outdoors. This particular drive-in theatre is rated as one of the best drive-in movie theaters in all of America.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best drive-in movie theatre in all of Ohio is the South Drive-In Theatre located in Columbus. The concession food is cheap and it only costs $7.50 to watch multiple movies on the week days.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best drive-in movie theatre in Ohio:

"Come Sunday through Thursday for the $7.50 admission deal to the South Drive-In's double features. On weekends and holidays, the adult price jumps to $9.50 (it's always $2 for kids 5 through 11), while the concessions menu stays cheap throughout the week with $3.25 quarter-pound burgers. On certain days, the facility also hosts an enormous flea market billed as "200 yard and garage sales in one location."

For more information regarding the best movie theaters throughout the country visit HERE.

