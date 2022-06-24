This Is The Best Drive-In Movie Theatre In Ohio

Drive-ins never go out of style, and Summer is one of the best seasons to enjoy a good movie beneath the stars. These cozy little theaters make the perfect spot for a night out with friends, a date, or a fun event for the whole family! After checking to see if there is a movie playing that interests you; pack up the car with snacks and blankets and get ready for a relaxing evening outdoors. This particular drive-in theatre is rated as one of the best drive-in movie theaters in all of America.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best drive-in movie theatre in all of Ohio is the South Drive-In Theatre located in Columbus. The concession food is cheap and it only costs $7.50 to watch multiple movies on the week days.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best drive-in movie theatre in Ohio:

"Come Sunday through Thursday for the $7.50 admission deal to the South Drive-In's double features. On weekends and holidays, the adult price jumps to $9.50 (it's always $2 for kids 5 through 11), while the concessions menu stays cheap throughout the week with $3.25 quarter-pound burgers. On certain days, the facility also hosts an enormous flea market billed as "200 yard and garage sales in one location."

