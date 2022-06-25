Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In July 2022

By Dani Medina

June 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images, Sony Pictures

Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away! As a new month rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles from its database. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving Netflix — including Crazy, Stupid, Love. and Happy Gilmore – so make sure you watch them now while you can! Here's a look at what titles are leaving (and coming to) Netflix in July 2022.

July 1

  • #FollowFriday (2016)
  • 10 jours en or (2012)
  • 21 Again (Season 1)
  • Amrapali (1966)
  • Annie (1982)
  • Anthony Kaun Hai? (2006)
  • Any Given Sunday (1999)
  • Beerfest (2006)
  • Bo Burnham: what. (2013)
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
  • Contratiempo (2016)
  • Cook Off (2017)
  • Corpse Bride (2005)
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)
  • David Foster: Off the Record (2019)
  • Dear John (2010)
  • Deewana Main Deewana (2013)
  • Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed (2017)
  • Desperado (1995)
  • Eagle Eye (2008)
  • Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter (2019)
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
  • Four Brothers (2005)
  • Godzilla (1998)
  • Happy Gilmore (1996)
  • Hatchimals | Adventures in Hatchtopia (Season 4 & 5)
  • Heist (2001)
  • Her (2013)
  • Hollow Man (2000)
  • How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
  • Hondros (2017)
  • I Am Kalam (2010)
  • I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)
  • Into the Wild (2007)
  • Jack and Jill (2011)
  • Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me (2012)
  • Just Go With It (2011)
  • Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse (2012)
  • Lal Patthar (1971)
  • Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)
  • Liar’s Dice (2013)
  • Looper (2012)
  • Mean Girls 2 (2011)
  • Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)
  • Midnight in Paris (2011)
  • My Fair Lady (1964)
  • My Perfect Romance (2018)
  • Namastey London (2007)
  • Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003)
  • Our Brand Is Crisis (2015)
  • Osmosis Jones (2001)
  • Professor (1962)
  • Puss in Boots (2011)
  • Record of Grancrest War (Season 1)
  • Redemption (2019)
  • Road Trip (2000)
  • Saving Private Ryan (1998)
  • Shrek Forever After (2010)
  • Single Wives (Season 1)
  • Stand by Me (1986)
  • Sommore: Chandelier Status (2013)
  • Soul Robbers (2015)
  • Supermarket Sweep (Multiple Seasons)
  • Sword of Trust (2019)
  • Tangerine (2015)
  • The Best of Enemies (2019)
  • The Big Wedding (2013)
  • The General’s Daughter (1999)
  • The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
  • The Exorcist (1973)
  • The Last Samurai (2003)
  • The Long Riders (1980)
  • The Ring (2002)
  • The Originals (Seasons 1-4)
  • The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)
  • The Other Guys (2010)
  • The Patriot (2000)
  • True Grit (2010)
  • Tum Milo Toh Sahi (2010)
  • Under Suspicion (2000)
  • What We Started (2017)
  • Without a Paddle (2004)
  • Yaar Gaddar (1994)
  • Zipi & Zape y la Isla del Capitan (2016)
  • Zoo (2018)

July 2

  • Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (Seasons 1-7)
  • The Social Network (2010)
  • The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes (2019) – Netflix Original
  • We Have Always Lived in the Castle (2018)

July 3

  • I Am Not Your Negro (2017)
  • Sugar Rush (2019)
  • The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later (2019)

July 4

  • Cristina (2016)

July 5

  • Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)
  • Only (2019)

July 7

  • Brick Mansions (2014)

July 8

  • Diamond Lover (2015)
  • Home Again (2017)
  • Midnight Sun (2018)
  • Rock the Kasbah (2015)

July 10

  • Hole in the Wall (2016)
  • Your Excellency (2019)

July 12

  • The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)

July 13

  • Little Singham: Legend of Dugabakka (2020)
  • PILI Fantasy: War of Dragons (2019)
  • Romina (2018)

July 15

  • Angel Beats! (2010)
  • Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day (2011)
  • Bogda (2018)
  • Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope (2018)
  • Cold Feet (2019)
  • God Eater (2015)
  • Radium Girls (2018)
  • Sylvia (2018)
  • The Brave (2019)

July 16

  • GRANBLUE FANTASY the Animation (2017)

July 17

  • The Millions (2019)
  • Uncertain Glory (2017)

July 20

  • Annabelle: Creation (2017)
  • Milkwater (2020)

July 22

  • The Letter Reader (2019)
  • One on One with Kirk Cameron (2019)

July 23

  • Chicago Med (Seasons 1-5)

July 24

  • Django Unchained (2012)
  • Sinatra: All or Nothing at All (2015)

July 25

  • Banana Split (2018)

For a list of everything coming to Netflix in July 2022, click here.

