Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In July 2022
By Dani Medina
June 25, 2022
Photo: Getty Images, Sony Pictures
Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away! As a new month rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles from its database. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving Netflix — including Crazy, Stupid, Love. and Happy Gilmore – so make sure you watch them now while you can! Here's a look at what titles are leaving (and coming to) Netflix in July 2022.
July 1
- #FollowFriday (2016)
- 10 jours en or (2012)
- 21 Again (Season 1)
- Amrapali (1966)
- Annie (1982)
- Anthony Kaun Hai? (2006)
- Any Given Sunday (1999)
- Beerfest (2006)
- Bo Burnham: what. (2013)
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Contratiempo (2016)
- Cook Off (2017)
- Corpse Bride (2005)
- Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)
- David Foster: Off the Record (2019)
- Dear John (2010)
- Deewana Main Deewana (2013)
- Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed (2017)
- Desperado (1995)
- Eagle Eye (2008)
- Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter (2019)
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
- Four Brothers (2005)
- Godzilla (1998)
- Happy Gilmore (1996)
- Hatchimals | Adventures in Hatchtopia (Season 4 & 5)
- Heist (2001)
- Her (2013)
- Hollow Man (2000)
- How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
- Hondros (2017)
- I Am Kalam (2010)
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)
- Into the Wild (2007)
- Jack and Jill (2011)
- Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me (2012)
- Just Go With It (2011)
- Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse (2012)
- Lal Patthar (1971)
- Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)
- Liar’s Dice (2013)
- Looper (2012)
- Mean Girls 2 (2011)
- Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)
- Midnight in Paris (2011)
- My Fair Lady (1964)
- My Perfect Romance (2018)
- Namastey London (2007)
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003)
- Our Brand Is Crisis (2015)
- Osmosis Jones (2001)
- Professor (1962)
- Puss in Boots (2011)
- Record of Grancrest War (Season 1)
- Redemption (2019)
- Road Trip (2000)
- Saving Private Ryan (1998)
- Shrek Forever After (2010)
- Single Wives (Season 1)
- Stand by Me (1986)
- Sommore: Chandelier Status (2013)
- Soul Robbers (2015)
- Supermarket Sweep (Multiple Seasons)
- Sword of Trust (2019)
- Tangerine (2015)
- The Best of Enemies (2019)
- The Big Wedding (2013)
- The General’s Daughter (1999)
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- The Exorcist (1973)
- The Last Samurai (2003)
- The Long Riders (1980)
- The Ring (2002)
- The Originals (Seasons 1-4)
- The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)
- The Other Guys (2010)
- The Patriot (2000)
- True Grit (2010)
- Tum Milo Toh Sahi (2010)
- Under Suspicion (2000)
- What We Started (2017)
- Without a Paddle (2004)
- Yaar Gaddar (1994)
- Zipi & Zape y la Isla del Capitan (2016)
- Zoo (2018)
July 2
- Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (Seasons 1-7)
- The Social Network (2010)
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes (2019) – Netflix Original
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle (2018)
July 3
- I Am Not Your Negro (2017)
- Sugar Rush (2019)
- The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later (2019)
July 4
- Cristina (2016)
July 5
- Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)
- Only (2019)
July 7
- Brick Mansions (2014)
July 8
- Diamond Lover (2015)
- Home Again (2017)
- Midnight Sun (2018)
- Rock the Kasbah (2015)
July 10
- Hole in the Wall (2016)
- Your Excellency (2019)
July 12
- The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)
July 13
- Little Singham: Legend of Dugabakka (2020)
- PILI Fantasy: War of Dragons (2019)
- Romina (2018)
July 15
- Angel Beats! (2010)
- Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day (2011)
- Bogda (2018)
- Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope (2018)
- Cold Feet (2019)
- God Eater (2015)
- Radium Girls (2018)
- Sylvia (2018)
- The Brave (2019)
July 16
- GRANBLUE FANTASY the Animation (2017)
July 17
- The Millions (2019)
- Uncertain Glory (2017)
July 20
- Annabelle: Creation (2017)
- Milkwater (2020)
July 22
- The Letter Reader (2019)
- One on One with Kirk Cameron (2019)
July 23
- Chicago Med (Seasons 1-5)
July 24
- Django Unchained (2012)
- Sinatra: All or Nothing at All (2015)
July 25
- Banana Split (2018)
