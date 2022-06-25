Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In July 2022

June has came and went. That means it's time for new Netflix titles! The streaming giant is bringing back some old classics — like Catch Me If You Can and Mean Girls — and is adding some binge-worthy shows to a TV near you. From the final installment of Stranger Things to The Pursuit of Happyness, there's something for everyone.

Here's a look at everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in July 2022:

July 1