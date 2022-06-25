Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In July 2022

By Dani Medina

June 25, 2022

June has came and went. That means it's time for new Netflix titles! The streaming giant is bringing back some old classics — like Catch Me If You Can and Mean Girls — and is adding some binge-worthy shows to a TV near you. From the final installment of Stranger Things to The Pursuit of Happyness, there's something for everyone.

Here's a look at everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in July 2022:

July 1

  • A Call to Spy (2020)
  • Big Daddy (1999)
  • Blue Jasmine (2013)
  • Boogie Nights (1997)
  • Catch Me If You Can (2002)
  • Contraband (2012)
  • Deliverance (1972)
  • Falls Around Her (2018)
  • Final Score (2018)
  • GoodFellas (1990)
  • I Am Legend (2007)
  • Insidious (2010)
  • John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)
  • LOL (2012)
  • Mean Girls (2004)
  • Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)
  • Natural Born Killers (1994)
  • Old School (2003)
  • Police Academy (1984)
  • Semi-Pro (2008)
  • Seven
  • Snatch (2000)
  • Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 2)
  • The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
  • The Dirty Dozen (1967)
  • The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
  • The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
  • The Terminal (2004)
  • Wild Card (2015)
  • Wyatt Earp (1994)
  • Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

July 3

  • Blair Witch (2016)

July 4

  • Leave No Trace (2018)

July 6

  • Control Z (Season 3 – Final Season)
  • Girl in the Picture (2022)
  • Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between (2022)
  • King of Stonks (Season 1)
  • Uncle from Another World (Season 1)

July 7

  • The Flash (Season 8)
  • Karma’s World (Season 3)
  • Vinland Saga (Season 1)

July 8

  • Boo, Bitch (Limited Series)
  • Capitani (Season 2)
  • Dangerous Liaisons (2022)
  • How to Build a Sex Room (Season 1)
  • Incantatation (2022)
  • Jewel (2022)
  • Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls (2022)
  • The Longest Night (Limited Series)
  • The Sea Beast (2022)

July 10

  • 12 Strong (2018)

July 11

  • For Jojo (2022)
  • Team Zenko Go (Season 2)
  • Valley of the Dead (2022)

July 12

  • Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks (2022)
  • How to Change Your Mind (Season 1)
  • My Daughter’s Killer (2022)

July 13

  • Big Timber (Season 2)
  • CHiPS (2017)
  • D. B. Cooper: Where Are You (Season 1)
  • Hurts Like Hell (Season 1)
  • Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2022)
  • Sintonia (Season 3 – Final Season)
  • Under the Amalfi Sun (2022)

July 14

  • Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 1)
  • Resident Evil (Season 1)

July 15

  • Alba (Season 1)
  • Country Queen (Season 1)
  • Farzar (2022)
  • Love Goals (Jaadugar) (2022)
  • Mom, Don’t Do That! (2022)
  • Persuasion (2022)
  • Remarriage & Desires (Season 1)
  • Uncharted (2022)

July 16

  • Umma (2022)

July 18

  • Live is Life (2022)
  • My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along (2021)
  • StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Collection 2 – Learn to Read)
  • Too Old for Fairy Tales (2022)

July 19

  • David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak (2022)

July 20

  • Bad Exorcist (Seasons 1-2)
  • Virgin River (Season 4)

July 21

  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 5 – Final Season)

July 22

  • Blown Away (Season 3)
  • ONE PIECE (New Seasons)
  • The Gray Man (2022)

July 25

  • Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 5)

July 26

  • August: Osage County (2013)
  • DI4RIES (Season 1)
  • Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl (2022)
  • Street Food: USA (Season 1)

July 27

  • Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 4)
  • Dream Home Makeover (Season 3)
  • The Most Hated Man on the Internet (2022)
  • Pipa (2022)
  • Rebelde (Season 2)

July 28

  • A Cut Above (2022)
  • Another Self (Season 1)
  • Keep Breathing (Limited Series)
  • Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation (Season 1)

July 29

  • Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time (Season 1)
  • Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time (Season 1)
  • Fanático (Season 1)
  • Purple Hearts (2022)
  • Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series (Season 1)
  • The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 2)
  • The Entitled (2022)
  • Uncoupled (Season 1)

July 31

  • The Wretched (2019)

For a list of everything leaving Netflix in July 2022, click here.

