Billie Eilish Slams Internet's Obsession With The Depp v. Heard Trial

By Katrina Nattress

June 26, 2022

Billie Eilish "Happier Than Ever" Tour - New York City
Photo: Getty Images North America

Earlier this month, Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS debuted a new song called "TV" during a show in Manchester, England that called out Johnny Depp's highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. In the song, Eilish sings “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial/ While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.” Now that Roe v. Wade has officially been overturned, the pop star slammed people who were hyper-focused on the Depp v. Heard trial while reproductive rights were being jeopardized.

“I was in this state of depression, losing my own rights to my own body, and then I’d go on the internet and it would be people giving their take on this trial,” Eilish told NME. “Who f***ing gives a f**k? Women are losing rights for their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrities’ divorce trials? Who gives a s**t? Let them figure it out on their own. The internet bothers the s**t out of me sometimes…”

She also spoke about the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision during her headlining Glastonbury set on June 24. “Today is a really really dark day for women in the US,” she said. “And I’m just going to say that because I can’t bear to think about it anymore in this moment.”

Billie Eilish
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.