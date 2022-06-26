Billie Eilish Slams Internet's Obsession With The Depp v. Heard Trial

Earlier this month, Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS debuted a new song called "TV" during a show in Manchester, England that called out Johnny Depp's highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. In the song, Eilish sings “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial/ While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.” Now that Roe v. Wade has officially been overturned, the pop star slammed people who were hyper-focused on the Depp v. Heard trial while reproductive rights were being jeopardized.

“I was in this state of depression, losing my own rights to my own body, and then I’d go on the internet and it would be people giving their take on this trial,” Eilish told NME. “Who f***ing gives a f**k? Women are losing rights for their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrities’ divorce trials? Who gives a s**t? Let them figure it out on their own. The internet bothers the s**t out of me sometimes…”

She also spoke about the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision during her headlining Glastonbury set on June 24. “Today is a really really dark day for women in the US,” she said. “And I’m just going to say that because I can’t bear to think about it anymore in this moment.”