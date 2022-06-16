Juror Breaks Silence On Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial

Two weeks after a court ruled in favor of Johnny Depp in his contentious and highly-public defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, a member of the jury is speaking out.

During a segment on Good Morning America that aired Thursday (June 16), the anonymous juror, who was only identified as "one of five men on the jury," told ABC News that the seven-person jury didn't find the Aquaman star's testimony sincere, per People.

"The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury – all of us were very uncomfortable," the juror said. "She would answer one question and she would be crying and then two seconds later she would turn ice cold... Some of us used the expression 'crocodile tears.'"

When it comes to the Pirates of the Caribbean star, however, the actor was "more believable," he said, adding that "he just seemed a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions." Despite this, the juror believes that both parties were not fully innocent of the allegations against one another.

"Ultimately what I think is truthful was that they were both abusive to each other," the juror said. "I don't think that makes either of them right or wrong. But to rise to the level of what she was claiming, there wasn't enough or any evidence that really supported what she was saying."

Heard's lawyer has claimed that the jury was influenced by social media outside of the courtroom that "demonized" her client. However, the juror disputed this idea and said he and his counterparts "followed the evidence," People reports.

"Myself and at least two other jurors don't use Twitter or Facebook," the juror said. "Others who had it made a point not to talk about it."