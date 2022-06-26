Chance The Rapper, Joey Badass Perform Their New Song For The First Time

"I'm an emotional rollercoaster/With highs so high, could put Bol Bol on a poster," Chance raps in his verse. "But when the bread get low like four loaves in a toaster, Or the shoulders can get cold as ten toes in Nova Scotia/Some days I hold a grudge, some days I Holy Ghost her/Some days I just ghost her, some days I'm supposed to/The crib feel like a gunfight, but them strollers, that's the holster."



The song they performed appears to be the latest track off Chance The Rapper's upcoming project Star Line Gallery. Not long after dropping the song and its accompanying music video last weekend, Chance took to Twitter to list it as the fourth song from his upcoming studio album along with his previously released songs "A Bar About A Bar," "Child Of God" and "The Heart & The Tongue."



"The Highs & The Lows" is actually Chance and Joey's second collaboration. The first time they hopped on a track together was back in 2013 for Joey's "Wendy N Becky." The song, which is produced by Thelonious Martin, appears on Pro Era's self-titled 2016 album.



Watch their full performance of "The Highs & The Lows" below.

