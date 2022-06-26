Deshaun Watson's NFL Disciplinary Hearing Scheduled: Report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will reportedly made his first appearance before a disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association on Tuesday (June 28), league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday (June 26).

Sue L. Robinson will listen as the NFL is expected to push for a "lengthy" suspension, while the NFLPA defends Watson in relation to accusations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior made by 26 women.

ESPN reports the league is expected to base its proposed punishment on a fraction of the women's testimony, as it was unable to speak with several accusers, a source with knowledge confirmed.

Last week, attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the plaintiffs, announced that 20 of the then-24 civil lawsuits against Watson were settled in a statement shared on June 21.

"The cases against Deshaun Watson started with one phone call, from one brave and strong woman. That woman was Ashley Solis," Buzbee said. "At the time of that call she was just one of the hundreds of calls seeking legal assistance that our firm gets weekly. Even though she was originally turned away by our screening process, my staff insisted that I personally speak with her. I'm glad she persisted. Once we took a second look, and after having contact with Watson's original lawyer who disrespected Ashley and her profession and who arrogantly minimized the conduct of someone he referred to as an 'asset,' I was convinced that our law firm should try to help her. As a result of Ashley's lone but brave voice, soon many women who had allegedly experienced the same conduct were emboldened to step forward. I am incredibly proud to represent them all"