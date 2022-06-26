Hayley Williams May Have Just Hinted At New Paramore Music Soon

Hayley Williams may have just hinted at new Paramore music sometime soon in a new Instagram post.

The singer hasn't been very active on social media but after the Roe V. Wade decision, she made a statement on her account. A day later, she posted a close-up photo of her face with the caption: "bye! all posts to this page will henceforth be published by pmore hq internet professionals love yall, cant wait to see you this fall wow." Fans on social media are now theorizing that her account getting taken over by "pmore hq internet professionals" could mean new music from the band is in store. It would be coming at the perfect time, with all of the festivals the group has lined up in the fall including Austin City Limits, Corona Capital, and the highly anticipated When We Were Young. What do you think?

See the post below.