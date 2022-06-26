Summer Walker Bares It All In Jaw-Dropping Look At 2022 BET Awards

Walker's stunning look comes one day after she announced she was pregnant with her second child. During an Instagram Live on Saturday (June 25), she addressed the rumors she heard after she shared photos of her wearing another barely-there outfit.

"People asking me if I'm pregnant," she said, adding, "I am! And, you know, I'm very very very happy about it, very excited about it."

After a difficult first pregnancy, Walker, who is currently in a relationship with Lvrd Pharaoh, was hopeful that her second will be different.

"It's just, you know, really peaceful, really happy," she said. "Lots of help, lots of love, and the only reason I'm even saying anything is because, you know, last time... I felt very disrespected that people didn't let me tell that myself."