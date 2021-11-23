Summer Walker Gets New Beau's Name Tattooed On Her Face
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 23, 2021
Summer Walker is in love again --- and instead wearing her heart on her sleeve this time around, she's rocking his name on her face. Just weeks after dropping her highly anticipated sophomore album, Still Over It, the star took to social media on Monday to show off her new face tattoo alongside her boyfriend Larry (aka Lvrd Pharoh) and his complimentary ink.
After followers flooded her comments with messages about finding love again, the 25-year old star shared a deep message with her 4.2 million followers about bouncing back after heartbreak:
"Moral of the story is: (if you listened to my album) learn from your mistakes, pick yourself up, heal, find happiness, and most importantly Move On. It’s funny how life works…I never thought right after experiencing the lowest point in my life I’d be the happiest I ever been in my whole life. God is good. If you going thru some bull**** right now have faith, it gets better."
The "Ex For A Reason" singer first introduced fans to Larry during an Instagram Live back in August, asking her supporters to stop mentioning her relationship with her child's father London On Da Track, sharing:
"My career is doing good, My baby is healthy and beautiful. My man is doing everything that I need him to do plus more. Don’t even gotta ask. Leave me alone plain and simple.”
Back in September, the pair took to social media to show off their epic date night, complete with with candles and rose petals covering the hallway floor.
Love to see it.