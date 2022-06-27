Lorde Debuts Stunning New Look & Fans Are Losing It

Lorde hit the stage at the 2022 Glastonbury festival with a new look and fans are obsessed! The singer put on a stellar performance at the Pyramid stage on Sunday, June 26th, and also took the opportunity to show off her new blonde hair.

This isn't the first time Lorde has traded her signature dark hair for blonde, but it is the first time fans have seen it in person. In 2021, she was first seen in a similar shade in the music video for her song "Mood Ring." Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the singer's new look and speculated on whether or not she was wearing a wig.